LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — Jordan Allen made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points and Rider pulled away in the last five minutes to beat Norfolk State 81-71 on Wednesday night.

Rider (3-3) rebounded from back-to-back losses to West Virginia and Hofstra.

Stevie Jordan added 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field that included three 3-pointers for the Broncs. Dimencio Vaughn chipped in with 13 points, Anthony Durham had 11 points and Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson 10.

Vaughn scored on a drive to break a 69-69 tie and spark the breakaway run in the last 4:36. He scored four points down the stretch.

Nic Thomas scored 16 points for Norfolk State (4-7). Derrik Jamerson Jr. added 14 points and Alex Long had 13.

Jamerson made two 3-pointers and Thomas added another during a 9-0 surge that gave Norfolk State a 49-46 lead. The lead went back and forth before Rider’s closing surge.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

