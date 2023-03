Ingraham added eight rebounds and three blocks for the Broncs (16-12, 13-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Allen Powell scored 15 points, going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Dwight Murray Jr. shot 4 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.