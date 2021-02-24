SLIPPING AT 72: Rider is 0-11 when it allows at least 72 points and 4-2 when it holds opponents to less than 72.
STREAK STATS: Rider has scored 62.3 points per game and allowed 79.7 over its three-game road losing streak.
DID YOU KNOW: The St. Peter’s defense has allowed only 61.4 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Peacocks 10th among Division I teams. The Rider offense has averaged 67.6 points through 17 games (ranked 253rd, nationally).
___
___
