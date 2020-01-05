The play triggered a 10-2 run by the Saints, and Jordan King’s 3 with 1:35 left reduced their deficit to 72-71 but they never got closer.
The Broncs (8-4, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) made 15 of 18 from the foul line to seal it in the last 1:24. Rider finished 28 of 33 (84.8%) from the foul line.
Scott scored 11 before his ejection.
Donald Carey led Siena (6-6, 2-1) with 20 points, Jalen Pickett 14 and Manny Camper 11.
