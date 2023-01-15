Rider wins 70-67 against Iona

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Dwight Murray Jr. had 22 points in Rider’s 70-67 victory over Iona on Sunday.

Murray added six rebounds for the Broncs (7-9, 4-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Mervin James added 15 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor, and he also had six rebounds. Adetokunbo Bakare recorded nine points and finished 3 of 3 from 3-point range.