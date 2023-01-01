Ridgnal and Missouri State host Drake

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Drake Bulldogs (11-3, 2-1 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (6-7, 2-1 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri State -1; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts the Drake Bulldogs after Dalen Ridgnal scored 24 points in Missouri State’s 79-67 victory against the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Bears have gone 3-2 in home games. Missouri State is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-1 against MVC opponents. Drake ranks second in the MVC scoring 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Issa Samake averaging 8.0.

The Bears and Bulldogs face off Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Moore is scoring 12.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Bears. Kendle Moore is averaging 7.8 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Advertisement

Tucker DeVries is averaging 18.6 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs. Roman Penn is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article