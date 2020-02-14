Chris Smith scored 23 points and Tyga Campbell scored 14 points for UCLA (14-11, 7-5), which has won six of its last eight games.

Isaac Bonton scored 23 points for Washington State, and Jeff Pollard added a career-high 20 points . Pollard also had a career-best four 3-pointers.

Bonton suffered what appeared to be a leg injury late as he hobbled off the court with the help of teammates with 1:06 left in the game.

Smith tied the game with a jumper from the baseline with 17 seconds left in regulation and Bonton missed a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left as the game went to overtime.

The teams went to overtime on Jan. 4 as well, with the Cougars winning 79-71.

Washington State (14-11, 5-7) built as much as a 12-point lead at 50-38 with 13:44 left, but the Bruins battled back.

David Singleton gave UCLA its first lead of the second half, 56-54, on a 3-pointer from the top with 7:14 left in the game.

It was close the rest of the way.

Washington State won two of its last three before Thursday’s loss.

Smith got off to a great start and scored the first seven points for UCLA. He got inside the lane and completed a three-point play twice in the first half. Smith had 12 points in the first half and Tyga Campbell had 12. Campbell’s outside shot was working.

Washington State scored two baskets in the final minute of the first half to take a 34-30 lead. Tony Miller scored on a layup with 54 seconds left to break a tie game and after a Campbell missed 3-pointer, Bonton made a layup on the other end for the four-point halftime lead. The Cougars extended that lead to double digits in the second half.

Both teams were cold from the field early. The Bruins weren’t making a lot of shots in the first half but they were getting stops and a stiffened defensive performance has been one of the keys in getting back in the Pac-12 race.

BIG PICTURE

Washington State: The Cougars are getting good play from their guards and a strong backcourt is necessary down the homestretch if the Cougars are going to move up the conference standings.

UCLA: The Bruins defense was its saving grace in the first half and its collective ability to block shots and make teams take forced shots was instrumental.

UP NEXT

Washington State plays at USC on Saturday and will try to avenge its home court loss to the Trojans in January.

UCLA hosts Washington on Saturday and will go for the season sweep after a two-point win over the Huskies last month.

