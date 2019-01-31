CHARLESTON, S.C. — Grant Riller scored 24 points and Jarrell Brantley added 22 as Charlotte turned a one-point game into a runaway, defeating James Madison 70-53 Thursday night, avenging a loss to the Dukes earlier in January.

The teams battled through 10 lead changes and three ties with the Cougars (17-6, 6-4 Colonial Athletic Association) holding a 52-51 lead with just under eight minutes to go. It was Stuckey Mosley’s 3-pointer that cut the gap to 52-51 but JMU made just one more basket after that.

Brantley sank a pair of free throws and added a 3-pointer that started a 9-0 run for Charleston. James Madison missed twice from underneath and Marquise Pointer, who had four steals, swiped the ball and passed to Brantley who dropped in a fast-break layup and Charleston outscored the Dukes 21-5 over the last 7:48, winning a third straight game.

Mosley led James Madison (9-14, 2-8) with 22 points, hitting 5 of 11 from deep.

The Cougars have held their last three CAA opponents to under 60 points.

