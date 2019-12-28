Zach Walton, the Dragons’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 13 points per game, was held to only 2 points. He was 0 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Drexel finished at 40% for the game while the Cougars were 11 of 20 from behind the arc and shot 54% overall. The Cougars were up by 16 with 7:06 to play but the Drax scored nine straight points to cut the margin to seven. It got two to six with under three minutes to play but Jaylen McMcManus answered with a 3-pointer and then Jasper hit another to seal the win.