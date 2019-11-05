Tommy Bruner had 14 points for the Spartans. Brandon Martin added 13 points and eight rebounds. Cartier Jernigan had 4 points, three rebounds and one steal.

The Cougars led by three at the half but broke away 38-22 in the second half.

College of Charleston plays Georgia State at home on Saturday. South Carolina Upstate faces Truett-McConnell at home on Friday.

