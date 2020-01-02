Nakye Sanders scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Allen Bertrand scored a career-high 19 points for the Tigers (6-9, 0-3), who have lost three straight. Brian Fobbs had 12 points.
College of Charleston matches up against James Madison at home on Saturday. Towson plays UNC Wilmington on the road on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.