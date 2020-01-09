Marcus Sheffield II had 19 points for the Phoenix (4-13, 0-4), who have now lost six games in a row. Simon Wright added 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Charleston faces William & Mary on the road on Saturday. Elon takes on UNC Wilmington at home on Saturday.
___
___
