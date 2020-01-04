Dwight Wilson scored a season-high 23 points for the Dukes (8-7, 1-3) and grabbed 14 rebounds for his eighth straight double-double. Wilson sank 10 of 19 shots, but his teammates hit just 16 of 43 (37%). Matt Lewis scored 15 on 5-of-14 shooting.
James Madison shot 42% overall and made only 12 of 25 free throws.
___
