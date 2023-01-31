Rivera and Lafayette host Navy

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Navy Midshipmen (11-11, 4-6 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (7-16, 5-5 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette hosts the Navy Midshipmen after Josh Rivera scored 25 points in Lafayette's 69-57 loss to the Colgate Raiders. The Leopards are 3-4 in home games. Lafayette averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Midshipmen have gone 4-6 against Patriot opponents. Navy is seventh in the Patriot with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Nelson averaging 4.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo O’Boyle averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. CJ Fulton is averaging 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Nelson is scoring 12.2 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Midshipmen. Daniel Deaver is averaging 11.3 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 5-5, averaging 61.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

