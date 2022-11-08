Rivera jumper lifts Colorado State past Gardner-Webb, 65-63

John Tonje scored 16 points on 4 of 11 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free throw line for the Rams. Patrick Cartier scored 12 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line. Rivera shot 4 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.