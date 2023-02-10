Rivera leads Lafayette against Boston University after 25-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Boston University Terriers (12-14, 5-8 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (8-18, 6-7 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette hosts the Boston University Terriers after Josh Rivera scored 25 points in Lafayette’s 72-58 win over the Holy Cross Crusaders. The Leopards have gone 3-6 in home games. Lafayette gives up 64.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

The Terriers are 5-8 against Patriot opponents. Boston University is fifth in the Patriot with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Walter Whyte averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo O’Boyle is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Leopards. CJ Fulton is averaging 9.8 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Whyte is averaging 14.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 6-4, averaging 60.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Terriers: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article