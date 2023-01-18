Rivera's 27 lead Lafayette over American 70-59

WASHINGTON — Josh Rivera had 27 points in Lafayette’s 70-59 win over American on Wednesday night.
Elijah Stephens led the way for the Eagles (12-6, 4-3) with 17 points. Johnny O’Neil added 15 points and eight rebounds for American. In addition, Jermaine Ballisager Webb had eight points and two blocks.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Lafayette visits Lehigh while American visits Colgate.
