Haener was 14-of-17 passing for 210 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Jordan Mims came out of the backfield and went untouched for a 15-yard receiving touchdown to extend Fresno State’s lead to 24-10 just before halftime.
Todd Centeio completed just 10 of 23 passes for 141 yards for Colorado State (0-1). He carried it 12 times for 89 yards. Trey McBride caught eight passes for 130 yards and a TD.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.