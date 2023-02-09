Rivers rallies Florida Gulf Coast over North Florida 68-66

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dakota Rivers scored 13 points and sank a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left to rally Florida Gulf Coast to a 68-66 victory over North Florida on Thursday night.

Rivers went 5 of 6 from the field for the Eagles (15-11, 5-8 Atlantic Sun Conference), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Caleb Catto added 12 points and three steals. Chase Johnston finished 5 of 7 from the floor and scored 11.