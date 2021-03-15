George Washington was 20-10 and went to the WNIT in her first year, then 19-14 with an NCAAs appearance in her second.
Rizzotti helped UConn win its first national championship in 1995 as a point guard and was elected to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.
She came to GW after 17 seasons as a coach at Hartford.
