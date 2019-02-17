NIAGARA, N.Y. — Dominic Robb had a season-high 23 points as Niagara edged past Fairfield 78-73 on Sunday.

Dominik Fragala had 15 points for Niagara (12-15, 5-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Chris Barton added 14 points and six rebounds. Marvin Prochet had nine rebounds and five assists for the hosts.

Landon Taliaferro had 18 points for the Stags (7-20, 4-11), who have now lost four straight games. Neftali Alvarez added 16 points. Aidas Kavaliauskas had 11 points and six assists.

The Purple Eagles leveled the season series against the Stags with the win. Fairfield defeated Niagara 77-59 on Jan. 7. Niagara plays Rider on the road on Friday. Fairfield matches up against Manhattan at home next Sunday.

