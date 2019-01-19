CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cooper Robb scored 12 points on three 3-pointers and Charlotte beat Louisiana Tech 55-40 on Saturday.

Malik Martin added 10 points and Jon Davis chipped in nine for the 49ers (5-12, 2-4 Conference USA).

Charlotte shot 44 percent from the field compared to 28 percent for Louisiana Tech which took 23 shots from beyond the arc but made on one of them (four percent).

The low-scoring first half ended with Charlotte taking a 23-20 lead in to the break. Milos Supica scored six points as part of a 10-3 run to open the second half and Charlotte was up 32-23 with 16:16 to play. Louisiana Tech got as close as 37-33 after that, then went 11 minutes without a field goal as Charlotte stretched its lead to 51-38 with 1:53 remaining.

DaQuan Bracey scored 13 points to lead the Bulldogs (13-7, 3-4). Mubarak Muhammed added 10 points and nine rebounds.

