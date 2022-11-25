Robbins' 8 blocks lead Vanderbilt past Fresno State 67-59

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Liam Robbins had 20 points, seven rebounds and a career-high eight blocks, Tyrin Lawrence scored 19 points and Vanderbilt beat Fresno State 67-59 on Thursday night in the Wooden Legacy.

Lawrence made a 3-pointer with 7:21 left for a 54-51 lead, but the Commodores didn’t make another field goal until Lawrence’s basket at 3:12. Fresno State also struggled to score, only making one field goal in the final four minutes as Vanderbilt closed on a 11-2 run.