Robbins kicks go-ahead field goal, NAU edges Cal Poly 31-29

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Collin Robbins made a go-ahead 40-yard field goal with 1:27 left and the Northern Arizona defense came up with a big stop to secure a 31-29 victory over Cal Poly on Saturday.
Martinez threw for 358 yards and three touchdowns for Northern Arizona (2-4, 1-2 Big Sky Conference). He also rushed for a score. Hendrix Johnson and Glaspie each had a touchdown receiving and 80-plus yards.
Spencer Brasch also threw for three touchdowns but he was intercepted twice for Cal Poly (1-4, 0-2). Garwood had 86 yards rushing and a TD, and Chris Coleman caught five passes for 118 yards and a score.
