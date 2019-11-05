Two starters scored 10 points and three had just two but one of those, Chudier Bile, had 10 rebounds.

A 19-0 run in the first half broke the game open with seven different players scoring. The Demons shot 61% in the first half and 53 percent for the game. They made 8 of 11 3-pointers in the first half and 3 of 11 in the second.

Although Centenary has dropped down to Division II, it was the 142nd meeting between the schools with the Gents leading 75-67.

Cedric Harris had 20 points for the Gentlemen. Ty Prince added 10 points. Ralph Johnson had four assists, 2 points and two rebounds.

Northwestern State plays Texas A&M on the road on Wednesday.

