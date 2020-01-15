Roberston scored 15 points in the first half, with four 3-pointers, to help Oklahoma build a 29-22 lead. She banked in her seventh 3-pointer to beat the third-quarter buzzer for a 54-34 lead.

Tynice Martin and Kysre Gondrezick each had a team-high eight points for West Virginia (13-2, 3-1), which lost its first home game of the season. The duo combined to make 4 of 25 shots as the Mountaineers were held to 23.7% from the field, including 1 of 13 from 3-point range.

