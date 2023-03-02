Enaruna, Cleveland State knock off Robert Morris 75-70 in OT

CLEVELAND — Tristan Enaruna scored 23 points, four in the overtime, as Cleveland State beat Robert Morris 75-70 on Thursday night in the Horizon League Tournament quarterfinals.
The Colonials (16-17) were led in scoring by Stephaun Walker, who finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Josh Corbin added 14 points for Robert Morris. In addition, Michael Green III finished with 14 points, five assists and four steals.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.