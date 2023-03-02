Enaruna, Cleveland State knock off Robert Morris 75-70 in OT

Enaruna also contributed seven rebounds and three blocks for the Vikings (20-12). Deante Johnson added 15 points while going 6 of 11 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Drew Lowder recorded 11 points and was 2 of 6 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 6 for 7 from the line. It was the sixth win in a row for the Vikings.