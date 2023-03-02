Cleveland State takes on Robert Morris in Horizon Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Robert Morris Colonials (16-16, 10-10 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (19-12, 14-6 Horizon) Cleveland; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cleveland State -6; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland State Vikings and Robert Morris Colonials meet in the Horizon Tournament. The Vikings’ record in Horizon play is 14-6, and their record is 5-6 in non-conference play. Cleveland State scores 71.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Colonials’ record in Horizon play is 10-10. Robert Morris ranks fifth in the Horizon with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kahliel Spear averaging 5.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deshon Parker is averaging 9.9 points and four assists for the Vikings. Tristan Enaruna is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

Spear is averaging 15.8 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Colonials. Enoch Cheeks is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Colonials: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

