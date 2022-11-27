Robert Morris Colonials and the South Alabama Jaguars play in Savannah, Georgia

South Alabama Jaguars (2-4) vs. Robert Morris Colonials (2-4)
The Jaguars have a 2-4 record against non-conference oppponents. South Alabama scores 70.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Enoch Cheeks is scoring 16.8 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Colonials. Josh Corbin is averaging 12.3 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 40.3% for Robert Morris.
Owen White is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 8.2 points. Isaiah Moore is averaging 19.5 points and six assists for South Alabama.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.