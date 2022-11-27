Robert Morris Colonials and the South Alabama Jaguars play in Savannah, Georgia

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Alabama Jaguars (2-4) vs. Robert Morris Colonials (2-4) Savannah, Georgia; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Robert Morris -6.5; over/under is 138 BOTTOM LINE: The South Alabama Jaguars and the Robert Morris Colonials square off in Savannah, Georgia. The Colonials are 2-4 in non-conference play. Robert Morris is seventh in the Horizon scoring 69.7 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Jaguars have a 2-4 record against non-conference oppponents. South Alabama scores 70.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enoch Cheeks is scoring 16.8 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Colonials. Josh Corbin is averaging 12.3 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 40.3% for Robert Morris.

Owen White is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 8.2 points. Isaiah Moore is averaging 19.5 points and six assists for South Alabama.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article