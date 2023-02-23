Robert Morris Colonials play the IUPUI Jaguars, aim for 5th straight win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Robert Morris Colonials (15-15, 10-9 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (4-25, 1-17 Horizon) Indianapolis; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: IUPUI -11; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris looks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Colonials take on IUPUI. The Jaguars have gone 3-8 at home. IUPUI has a 2-16 record against opponents over .500.

The Colonials are 10-9 against Horizon opponents. Robert Morris is second in the Horizon allowing 66.2 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jlynn Counter is averaging 13.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Michael Green III is averaging 8.3 points and 4.4 assists for the Colonials. Enoch Cheeks is averaging 16.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 70.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Colonials: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

