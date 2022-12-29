Robert Morris defeats Purdue Fort Wayne 75-70

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Enoch Cheeks scored 24 points as Robert Morris beat Purdue Fort Wayne 75-70 on Thursday night.
The Mastodons (9-5, 1-2) were led by Jarred Godfrey, who posted 20 points and five assists. Bobby Planutis added 15 points and nine rebounds for Purdue Fort Wayne. In addition, Quinton Morton-Robertson finished with 13 points and two steals. The Mastodons broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Robert Morris hosts Cleveland State while Purdue Fort Wayne visits Youngstown State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.