Alex Ramsey scored on a 2-yard run to pull VMI within a touchdown, 28-21 seconds into the fourth quarter, but the Keydets turned the ball over on downs at the Robert Morris 33 and fumbled away their final possession at their own 9.

The Colonials (1-3) had 368 yards of total offense in the game. Alijah Jackson ran for 125 yards and a touchdown for his second straight 100-yard rushing day and the fifth of his career.

Ramsey finished with 24 carries for 153 yards and a touchdown to lead VMI (2-1).

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.