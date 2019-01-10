NEW YORK — Yannis Mendy had 13 points and nine rebounds and Robert Morris scored the game’s final six points to defeat St. Francis (Brooklyn) 52-49 on Thursday night.

Keon Williams gave St. Francis a 49-46 lead when he made a layup with 1:56 remaining but the Terriers would not score again. In the meantime for Robert Morris, Charles Bain hit two free throws, Jon Williams scored his only points of the game — a layup for a 50-49 lead at 1:05 to go — and Bain finished it off with two more free throws with 4 seconds remaining.

Robert Morris (8-8, 3-0 Northeast Conference) shot just 31 percent and made 2 of 14 3-pointers. The Colonials helped themselves by making 12 of 15 free throws and limiting their turnovers (9).

Jalen Jordan scored 16 points for St. Francis (9-7, 1-2) and Glenn Sanabria added 15 points. The Terriers shot 39 percent from the field.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.