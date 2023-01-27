Robert Morris hosts Anderson and Detroit Mercy

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Detroit Mercy Titans (8-13, 4-6 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (9-12, 4-6 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Robert Morris -2.5; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on the Robert Morris Colonials after Damezi Anderson scored 22 points in Detroit Mercy’s 76-67 loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Colonials have gone 5-2 in home games. Robert Morris is seventh in the Horizon with 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Kahliel Spear averaging 8.0.

The Titans are 4-6 in Horizon play. Detroit Mercy is ninth in the Horizon with 12.0 assists per game led by Antoine Davis averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enoch Cheeks is averaging 16.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Colonials. Spear is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

Anderson is averaging 9.7 points for the Titans. Davis is averaging 4.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 77.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

