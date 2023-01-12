Robert Morris hosts Moore and Oakland

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Robert Morris Colonials (8-9, 3-3 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-11, 4-2 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oakland -6; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: Oakland takes on the Robert Morris Colonials after Jalen Moore scored 20 points in Oakland’s 75-73 victory over the Wright State Raiders.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 4-2 at home. Oakland ranks eighth in the Horizon with 12.2 assists per game led by Moore averaging 5.6.

The Colonials are 3-3 in Horizon play. Robert Morris is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Grizzlies and Colonials meet Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 14.7 points, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Trey Townsend is averaging 16.2 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 52.0% over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Josh Corbin is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 11.9 points. Enoch Cheeks is shooting 49.3% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Colonials: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

