Robert Morris hosts Saint Francis (PA) following Cohen's 30-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-9) at Robert Morris Colonials (5-7, 1-1 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Robert Morris -9.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) takes on the Robert Morris Colonials after Josh Cohen scored 30 points in Saint Francis (PA)'s 91-76 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Colonials have gone 2-1 in home games. Robert Morris is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Flash are 0-6 on the road. Saint Francis (PA) leads the NEC with 14.7 assists. Landon Moore leads the Red Flash with 3.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahliel Spear is averaging 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Colonials. Enoch Cheeks is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

Cohen is scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Red Flash. Moore is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 74.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

