.
FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Naz Bohannon has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Youngstown State field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 21 field goals and 16 assists in those games.
WINLESS WHEN: Youngstown State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 8-4 when scoring at least 69.
STREAK STATS: Youngstown State has lost its last three road games, scoring 64.7 points, while allowing 85.3 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State has committed a turnover on just 14.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the 10th-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Penguins have turned the ball over only 10.1 times per game this season.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.