SENIOR STUDS: Robert Morris’ AJ Bramah, Josh Williams and Yannis Mendy have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Colonials points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jahlil Jenkins has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Fairleigh Dickinson field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

AD

AD

WINLESS WHEN: The Colonials are 0-7 when they score 60 points or fewer and 15-4 when they exceed 60 points. The Knights are 0-10 when they fail to score more than 66 points and 7-6 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Robert Morris has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 65 points while giving up 55.3.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Robert Morris has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22.5 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all NEC teams. That figure has climbed to 24 during the team’s six-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com