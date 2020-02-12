VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Robert Morris’ AJ Bramah, Josh Williams and Yannis Mendy have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 49 percent of all Colonials points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Colonials have given up just 61.1 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 72.8 per game they gave up against non-conference competition.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Damian Chong Qui has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Mount St. Mary’s field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for eight field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Robert Morris is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 14-4 when scoring at least 60.

STREAK STATS: Robert Morris has won its last three road games, scoring 66.3 points and allowing 62 points during those contests. Mount St. Mary’s has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 74.8 points while giving up 60.

STINGY DEFENSE: Robert Morris has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22.7 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all NEC teams. That figure has climbed to 25.4 during the team’s five-game winning streak.

