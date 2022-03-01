Robert Morris Colonials (7-23, 5-16 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (18-13, 12-9 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Youngstown State -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris looks to stop its four-game losing streak with a victory against Youngstown State.

The Penguins are 12-6 on their home court. Youngstown State ranks fourth in the Horizon with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Akuchie averaging 2.9.

The Colonials have gone 5-16 against Horizon opponents. Robert Morris has a 4-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Robert Morris won 73-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Kahliel Spear led Robert Morris with 27 points, and Dwayne Cohill led Youngstown State with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Akuchie is averaging 13.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Penguins. Tevin Olison is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Michael Green III averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. Spear is shooting 53.8% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Colonials: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.