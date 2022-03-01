The Colonials have gone 5-16 against Horizon opponents. Robert Morris has a 4-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
The teams meet for the third time this season. Robert Morris won 73-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Kahliel Spear led Robert Morris with 27 points, and Dwayne Cohill led Youngstown State with 18 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Akuchie is averaging 13.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Penguins. Tevin Olison is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.
Michael Green III averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. Spear is shooting 53.8% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.
LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.
Colonials: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.