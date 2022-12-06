Robert Morris visits Central Michigan following Pavrette's 25-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (3-6, 1-1 Horizon) at Central Michigan Chippewas (4-4)
The Colonials have gone 1-3 away from home. Robert Morris ranks fifth in the Horizon with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kahliel Spear averaging 5.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is shooting 51.9% and averaging 18.5 points for the Chippewas. Jesse Zarzuela is averaging 15.2 points for Central Michigan.
Enoch Cheeks is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Colonials. Spear is averaging 14.3 points and 7.8 rebounds for Robert Morris.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.