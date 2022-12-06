Robert Morris visits Central Michigan following Pavrette's 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Robert Morris Colonials (3-6, 1-1 Horizon) at Central Michigan Chippewas (4-4) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan faces the Robert Morris Colonials after Nicolas Pavrette scored 25 points in Central Michigan’s 89-50 win against the Alma Scots. The Chippewas have gone 3-0 at home. Central Michigan is fifth in the MAC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Miroslave Stafl averaging 1.7.

The Colonials have gone 1-3 away from home. Robert Morris ranks fifth in the Horizon with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kahliel Spear averaging 5.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is shooting 51.9% and averaging 18.5 points for the Chippewas. Jesse Zarzuela is averaging 15.2 points for Central Michigan.

Enoch Cheeks is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Colonials. Spear is averaging 14.3 points and 7.8 rebounds for Robert Morris.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

