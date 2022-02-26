The Raiders have gone 10-3 at home. Wright State is fourth in the Horizon in rebounding averaging 32.5 rebounds. Basile paces the Raiders with 8.5 boards.
The Colonials have gone 5-15 against Horizon opponents. Robert Morris is seventh in the Horizon with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kahliel Spear averaging 2.1.
The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Raiders won the last meeting 75-73 on Jan. 14. Basile scored 23 points points to help lead the Raiders to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Holden is shooting 50.6% and averaging 20.0 points for the Raiders. Trey Calvin is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wright State.
Spear is averaging 14.5 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Colonials. Michael Green III is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.
LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.
Colonials: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.