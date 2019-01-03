MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Charles Bain and Matty McConnell scored 15 points each to lead four Colonials in double figures and Robert Morris defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 69-62 in a Northeast Conference opener on Thursday night.

Yannis Mendy and Malik Petteway added 13 points apiece for the Colonials (6-8), who have won two straight after losing five in a row.

RMU came in with the conference’s leading scoring defense at 69.4 a game and held the Knights (5-8), who lost their third straight, well under their 73.5 average. The Colonials also held a big advantage at the free-throw line, making 16 of 24 to 7 of 11 for the Knights.

Petteway put Robert Morris up for good at 43-42 on a 3-point play with 15:50 left and his dunk made it an 11-point edge with 8:26 remaining. The Knights rallied to within 62-60 with two minutes left but McConnell hit a long 2-pointer, Josh Williams sank three free throws and Charles Bain added two at line while FDU missed a pair of 3-pointers and committed three turnovers.

Mike Holloway Jr. scored 18 points and Jahlil Jenkins 17 for FDU.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.