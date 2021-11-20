Campbell reached the Colonials 17 with two seconds remaining after a drive set up by Keshawn Thompson’s interception. Riffle missed on a 34-yarder but an offsides penalty gave him another chance 5 yards closer. He kicked it through the uprights and the Camels rushed the field. But Campbell was called for a facemask penalty and Riffle’s 44-yard attempt went wide right and the teams went to overtime.
George Martin passed for 173 yards and a touchdown and Alijah Jackson rushed for 132 on 23 carries for the Colonials (4-6, 3-4).
Dylan Earney passed for 300 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Campbell with Dontae Crow collecting 104 yards receiving with a score.
