Roberto scores 2 TDs in 3rd quarter, Furman tops The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Dominic Roberto had two rushing touchdowns in a decisive third quarter and Furman beat The Citadel 21-10 on Saturday.

Roberto capitalized on two turnovers by The Citadel. Furman’s Travis Blackshear forced a fumble and two plays later Roberto went for 26 yards to put the Paladins ahead 14-3. On the ensuing possession, the Paladins’ Jalen Miller forced another fumble and Roberto later went into the end zone on a 5-yard run.