Roberts and Purdue Fort Wayne host Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy Titans (3-4) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-3) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts the Detroit Mercy Titans after Anthony Roberts scored 23 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 106-41 victory against the Bluffton Beavers. The Mastodons have gone 3-0 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne is the top team in the Horizon in team defense, giving up 60.0 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Titans are 0-3 on the road. Detroit Mercy ranks eighth in the Horizon giving up 75.4 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The Mastodons and Titans meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Godfrey is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Mastodons. Bobby Planutis is averaging 12.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 42.4% for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Antoine Davis is scoring 23.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Titans. Jayden Stone is averaging 14.4 points and 5.0 rebounds for Detroit Mercy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

