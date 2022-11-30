Roberts and Purdue Fort Wayne host Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy Titans (3-4) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-3)
The Titans are 0-3 on the road. Detroit Mercy ranks eighth in the Horizon giving up 75.4 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.
The Mastodons and Titans meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Godfrey is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Mastodons. Bobby Planutis is averaging 12.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 42.4% for Purdue Fort Wayne.
Antoine Davis is scoring 23.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Titans. Jayden Stone is averaging 14.4 points and 5.0 rebounds for Detroit Mercy.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.