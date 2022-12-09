Roberts, Fairleigh Dickinson take down Columbia 76-73 in OT

NEW YORK — Demetre Roberts had 23 points, the final four coming from the free throw line in overtime to help Fairleigh Dickinson to a 76-73 win over Columbia on Friday night.

Joe Munden Jr. hit a 3-pointer in the first minute of overtime to give Fairleigh Dickinson the lead and Roberts pushed it to five with two free throws midway through the extra period. But Brown knocked down a 3 to get the Lions within a field goal and Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa hit two free throws to tie the game at 73-73 with 1:27 left. Roberts hit two free throws and Sean Moore hit the second of two and Brown’s 3-point attempt with four seconds left was off line.