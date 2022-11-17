Roberts has 22, Army knocks off Siena 96-94 in OT

ALBANY, N.Y. — Ethan Roberts’ 22 points helped Army defeat Siena 96-94 in overtime on Wednesday night.
Javian McCollum led the way for the Saints (2-1) with 21 points, five assists and two steals. Jayce Johnson added 16 points, six rebounds and three steals for Siena. Michael Eley also recorded 16 points.
NEXT UP
Army next plays Saturday against William & Mary on the road, and Siena will visit Harvard on Sunday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.