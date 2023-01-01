Roberts leads Army against Lafayette after 23-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Army Black Knights (7-7, 1-0 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (2-12, 0-1 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Army visits the Lafayette Leopards after Ethan Roberts scored 23 points in Army’s 80-78 win against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. The Leopards are 0-3 in home games. Lafayette ranks ninth in the Patriot shooting 33.4% from deep, led by CJ Fulton shooting 41.1% from 3-point range.

The Black Knights have gone 1-0 against Patriot opponents. Army is second in the Patriot scoring 75.7 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fulton is averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Leopards. Leo O’Boyle is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Jalen Rucker is averaging 13.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Black Knights. Coleton Benson is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 2-8, averaging 60.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

