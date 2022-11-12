Roberts leads Fairleigh Dickinson against Manhattan after 22-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson plays the Manhattan Jaspers after Demetre Roberts scored 22 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 106-66 victory against the Mercy Mavericks.

Fairleigh Dickinson went 3-6 at home a season ago while going 4-22 overall. The Knights allowed opponents to score 79.2 points per game and shoot 47.7% from the field last season.