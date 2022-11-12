Roberts leads Fairleigh Dickinson against Manhattan after 22-point game

Manhattan Jaspers (0-1) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-1)
Teaneck, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson plays the Manhattan Jaspers after Demetre Roberts scored 22 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 106-66 victory against the Mercy Mavericks.
Fairleigh Dickinson went 3-6 at home a season ago while going 4-22 overall. The Knights allowed opponents to score 79.2 points per game and shoot 47.7% from the field last season.
Manhattan finished 8-12 in MAAC play and 5-9 on the road a season ago. The Jaspers averaged 7.2 steals, 3.3 blocks and 13.9 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.